Roosevelt barn destroyed by fire Tuesday night

First responders were called to a barn fire in Roosevelt Tuesday night. The barn, in the 800 block of FM 1729, has been completely destroyed. No word on injuries at this time.

Fire trucks from Roosevelt, Buffalo Springs and Idalou all responded to the scene. The barn was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.