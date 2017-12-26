Roosevelt barn destroyed by fire Tuesday night

Three cities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Defense, saying the system for reporting service members disqualified from gun ownership is broken.
Snow continues to fall in Erie, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas that already have seen a record amount of snow over the past few days.
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
A Utah sheriff's deputy says he was desperate and numb from the cold as he punched and stomped his way into a frozen pond to pull out an 8-year-old boy who had fallen through the ice while chasing his dog.
