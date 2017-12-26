Balcomb resigns as Lady Raiders Associate Head Coach

Melanie Balcomb has resigned as Lady Raider Associate Head Coach.

Texas Tech Athletics issued a statement about the resignation on Tuesday.

"At this time, I need to focus on dealing with a family medical issue that won't allow me to commit my full energies to coaching,” Balcomb said. "I’d like to thank Texas Tech for the opportunity to be a Lady Raider and wish them success as they enter league play."

Head Coach Candi Whitaker said, "We appreciate all that Melanie has done for our program and we wish her the best going forward."

The Lady Raiders will return to action on Thursday when they host Oklahoma State. That game will be their Big 12 Conference opener.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.