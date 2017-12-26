Watch out for icy patches as freezing drizzle continues through Wednesday morning

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the South Plains through Wednesday morning.

Light freezing drizzle and fog will cause some areas to have icy spots through the night into Wednesday morning.

Use caution as you travel and allow extra time to travel to work, increase distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you and use low beam headlights. Bridges and overpasses will have the greatest potential for ice accumulations. However, accumulations will be light, just enough to produce isolated travel issues.

The temperatures will stay below freezing through mid-day into early afternoon. The high for the day will likely not occur until late afternoon, when sun may break through the cloud cover.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer.

