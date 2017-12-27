Home near Woodrow complete loss after fire

Officials with the Woodrow Fire Department respond to a house fire (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

Officials with the Woodrow Fire Department respond to a house fire (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

Officials with the Woodrow Fire Department respond to a house fire (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

A two-story house on the 5300 block of County Road 7540 is described as a complete loss by the Woodrow Fire Department after an early morning fire.

The call came in at around 7:15 a.m. and took about an hour and a half to get under control. Once firefighters arrived on scene the entire garage was fully engulfed then the roof caved in.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The scene is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshall. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android