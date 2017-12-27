Arrest Warrant: Accused killer just released from drug rehabilitation

KCBD has obtained the arrest warrant for accused killer Casey Austin Owens, 38.

In the warrant, Owens' ex-girlfriend told police she ended the relationship with Owens due to his drug addiction to crystal methamphetamine. She told police Owens moved out of her Southwest Lubbock home in November.

According to the warrant, the woman drove Owens to The Treehouse Drug and Alcohol Rehab Center in Scurry, Texas on Thanksgiving day.

The woman told police she met 38-year-old Landon Terry about two weeks ago. She said they had been friends on Facebook, but had not met until Owens contacted Terry approximately two weeks ago and started threatening him via text messaging.

Owens allegedly accused them of dating.

The woman told police Owens started harassing her through phone calls and text messages. On Dec. 11, the woman reported to authorities Owens had returned to Lubbock and was following her and making threatening phone calls.

According to that police report, police responded to the woman's home where she reported she had been in the process of breaking up with Owens for more than a month.

She said she caught Owens with drugs in her home and so she kicked him out until he could go to rehab.

The woman told police when Owens finished rehab, he started following her and her friends and making threatening calls to inform her mother and her boss of false accusations.

The woman said she broke up with Owens over the phone and requested he come to her home and pick up his things.

On Saturday, December 9, she said Owens tried to force his way into her home by entering through the dog door.

The woman said after an argument, he left with his belongings, but continued to call and text her.

The woman told police she blocked his number and feared he would inflict bodily injury or harm against her or her children.

She told officers she was feared Owens would try to break into her home or cause damage to her property.

According to the police report, Owens was living in a camper in the back of his mother's residence.

Officers reported giving the woman a "crimes victim booklet" and filling a DPS family violence report.

The woman said a little more than a week after she filed that police report, she had dinner with Terry on Thursday, Dec. 21 at his home.

She said Terry told her he would bring her coffee the next morning. She told police the following day, she was in her living room and heard a noise in the front bedroom.

She said she found Owens in her home and tried to call for help, but Owens allegedly took her cellphone and pulled out a pistol from his backside waistband. She told police he pointed the pistol at her face and threatened to shoot her.

She said Owens told her he knew Terry was coming over.

The woman said Owens hit her in the head with the pistol before Terry showed up at the home. She told police she tried to prevent Owens from answering the door, but he forced her into her bedroom.

She said she called 911 from her landline. She told police Owens must have answered the door because when she went into the living room, she saw Terry covered in blood.

She said Terry was saying, "help me! Stop" as he tried to get away from Owens, but Owens allegedly kept shooting at Terry. The woman reported hearing four to five gunshots.

According to the police report, an officer was responding to a 911 hangup at the woman's home when dispatch provided an update of "shots fired" and a victim possibly having been shot four times.

Dispatch told the officer the suspect had fled the scene.

The officer reported bringing in his "officer down" kit, which is equipped with shears, tourniquets, gauze etc.

The officer said he entered the home and found Terry on the floor near the backdoor.

He said another officer had already arrived on scene and was assessing where Terry's wounds were. One of the officers tried to talk to Terry about his injuries, but Terry said he could not breathe and could not answer questions.

The officers said they worked to apply pressure to Terry's gunshot wounds, applying tourniquets. The officers reported finding a gunshot wound to Terry's leg, two on his chest, and another on his arm.

The officers reported EMS arrived on scene and rushed Terry to the hospital where he later died.

The woman provided a description of Owens to police who began a manhunt. Later that afternoon, they issued a warrant for his arrest.

A little less than 24 hours later, Owens turned himself into police.

He is now in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, charged with murder.

Terry's family tells KCBD NewsChannel 11 a visitation will take place Wednesday, December 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery.

A celebration of life ceremony will take place Thursday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. at Indiana Avenue Baptist Church.

According to his obituary, Terry had a passion for sports, especially baseball. He played baseball at Millard South and Millard West High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He also played baseball, basketball, and football at Waukee High School in Waukee, Iowa.

Terry continued to play four years of baseball at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas. He pursued a career in pharmaceutical sales.

Terry was a father of three boys, who is family describes as the loves of his life.

Family said he coached their little league teams, took them to the College World Series, and on road trips to see the Texas Rangers play.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you make donations to a GoFundMe account established for his sons.

