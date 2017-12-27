Plainview to cancel Wednesday Meals on Wheels delivery

Hale County Meals on Wheels program has been forced to cancel deliveries on Wednesday for its Plainview recipients.

The Monday through Friday deliveries, which usually starts going through the 10 routes at 10:45 a.m., will not run today because of icy road conditions.

There is no confirmed word yet on if deliveries will resume on Thursday and Friday.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. Fore more information visit the Hale County Meals on Wheels website at www.mealsonwheelsplainview.org or call at 806-292-9020.

