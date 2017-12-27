Lubbock police searching for 'Frito Lay Bandits'

The Lubbock Police Department is asking the public's help in finding three suspects accused of taking multiple items from two Lays delivery trucks on East 74th Street.

The robbery took place at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 12 at a Frito Lay plant located at 1001 E. 74th, according to a police report. Surveillance footage shows three suspects unlocking the back of the trucks and taking items from them and running off.

LPD is asking anyone with information about this crime to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. To watch the full video click the link: https://www.facebook.com/LubbockPD/videos/10155366593017104/

