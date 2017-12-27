Boil water notice issued for Wilson - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
WILSON, TX (KCBD) -

A boil water notice has been issued for the city of Wilson after a water main break. City officials expect it to last at least until Friday.

