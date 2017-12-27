Mahomes to start season finale for Chiefs

Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid announced that former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes will start the season finale for the Chiefs.

The former Red Raider gunslinger has been the backup to Alex Smith all season, and has only seen game time during the preseason.

Mahomes was able to get the start after the Chiefs sealed their playoff spot by beating the Dolphins.

That win secured the AFC West title for the Chiefs for the second season in a row.

"The biggest thing for me is just to expect to go out there and win any way possible, just go out there," Mahomes said. "If that's 300 yards, if that's 100 yards, whatever it is, whatever it takes to get a win is the biggest thing."

"For me it's about going out there and producing on whatever plays coach Reid and coach Nags and all them call," Mahomes said. "It won't necessarily get tailored more for me. I'm sure they'll try to play to my strengths a little bit but the offense is a great offense just to be for anybody."

Patrick Mahomes is the first Chiefs rookie quarterback to start a game, since 1979.

