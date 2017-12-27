LPD searching for suspects in Wednesday afternoon robbery

Lubbock police are searching for suspects after a robbery that happened on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 5700 block of 34th Street around 1:55 p.m.

The victim told police there were two suspects. One of them had a gun and pointed it at the victim while both demanded money.

The victim surrendered an undisclosed amount of money and the suspects fled southbound on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.