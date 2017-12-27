LPD searching for suspects in Wednesday afternoon robbery

Wednesday, December 27 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-12-27 22:54:53 GMT
Thursday, December 28 2017 4:46 AM EST2017-12-28 09:46:28 GMT
Whimpering in pain, bleeding from head injuries and dazed by the enormity of the crash, victims in the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle begged 911 dispatchers for help and said "tons of people" had been hurt.
Whimpering in pain, bleeding from head injuries and dazed by the enormity of the crash, victims in the Amtrak train derailment south of Seattle begged 911 dispatchers for help and said "tons of people" had been hurt.