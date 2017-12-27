Sheryl Swoopes moves up to be Lady Raider assistant coach

Associate Head Coach Melanie Balcomb resigned Wednesday afternoon, leaving a coaching vacancy on the Lady Raider staff.

Thursday in the Lady Raider pregame news conference, Head Coach Candi Whitaker confirmed that Sheryl Swoopes will take over as an assistant coach.

Swoopes re-joined the Lady Raider program as the Director of Player Development back in July and now, almost six months later, she has found herself a new role.

"It's pretty cool for our kids, to be able to be coached now by one of the best players to ever play the game," Whitaker said. "Sheryl just has great energy about her and we have great connection with her... Just a really good fit."

"Being able to learn from the greatest of all time, being right there," Junior Guard Recee' Caldwell said. "It's just, also a confidence booster because she has been there. So you know that she knows the ropes and since she will help you out, you will be more prepared."

