Some relief from the cold as temps warm up on Thursday

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Wednesday explosion in St. Petersburg was terror attack.
Bitter cold weather has taken hold of much of the northern United States and is expected to stay put for days to come.
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. skyrocketed 21 percent last year, dragging down life expectancy predictions for another year.
