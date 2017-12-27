Some relief from the cold as temps warm up on Thursday

Thursday will be another cold morning for the South Plains with lows in the teens and 20s.

As the day progresses, skies will be partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will vary from the upper 40s to the mid 50s around the region. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph, helping to dry the region and reduce cloud cover by late in the day.

Friday brings a continuation of the warming trend as highs will move into the low 60s and skies will remain sunny. It will be a windy end of the week with speeds at 15 to 25 mph from the southwest.

The weekend will bring another round of cold air with a chance of wintry precipitation and possible travel issues for the South Plains. The daytime highs will fall to the 40s Saturday and 30s on Sunday.

New Year's Day looks very chilly with lows in the low teens and highs that may remain in the upper 20s to low 30s. Monday is expected to be a dry day with sunny skies and below normal temps.

