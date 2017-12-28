Seagraves police searching for owners of starved, neglected dogs

The Seagraves Police Department is attempting to find the owners of two dogs that were left neglected and starved near a home off of the 1000 block of 5th Street in the town.

The department took to Facebook to share the state of the dogs, showing photos of both of them outside in the cold weather with visible ribs.

"Witnesses say there hasn't been anyone feeding them for as much as two weeks. You can clearly see the bones of the rib-cage and the backbones," the department wrote on its page. "Criminal charges will be filed against the owner."

It is illegal for residents to keep animal without food, water, shelter or chained for more than three hours. The police department is asking anyone with information to call it at 806-387-2551.

