LPD VIDEO: Lubbock police searching for group of 4 vehicle burglary suspects

Lubbock police are searching for a group of vehicle burglary suspects who were seen breaking into two vehicles and stealing multiple items.

Four suspects were seen breaking into two vehicles in the 4300 block of 33rd Street on Nov. 9, just after 12:30 a.m.

If you recognize these suspects, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. If you provide information leading to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

