HOOP MADNESS: Scores from 59th FiberMax Caprock Classic 12/28 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: FiberMax Caprock Classic

Here are your high school basketball scores from the first day of the 59th FiberMax Caprock Classic.

GIRLS FUDDRUCKERS BRACKET

Abernathy 53
Lubbock Titans 41

Smyer 42
New Way 43

Seagraves 24
Ropes 45

Roosevelt 54
Spearman 44

Jacksboro 42
Morton 30

Lubbock Christian 50
River Road 49

Dimmitt 18
Klondike 50

GeeLong Australia 62
Castle Hill 38

DeLeon 41
Hawley 40

Antonian Prep 54
Plains 22

Shallowater 59
Alpine 11

2ND ROUND

Abernathy 63
New Way 22

Ropes 43
Roosevelt 42

DOUBLE T SMILES BOYS BRACKET

Plains 27
Post 59

Idalou 67
Morton 63

Borden County 63
Olton 64

Dimmitt 52
Panhandle 37

Seagraves 51
Forsan 59

River Road 58
Hawley 63

Lubbock Christian 61
Alpine 68

Abernathy 65
Abilene Christian 45

Vega 48
Slaton 42

Shallowater 67
S. Adelaide 35

Floydada 62
Muleshoe 48

Ropes 44
New Deal 69

GeeLong 43
All Saints 65

2ND ROUND

Post 51
Lubbock Titans 55

Idalou 44
Olton 59

Shallowater 66
Floydada 56

CHICK-FIL-A GIRLS BRACKET

Frenship 70
Lamesa 18

Midlothian Heritage 34
Lubbock 32

Trinity Christian 39
Greenwood 60

Monterey 67
Cedar Hill 53

Levelland 58
Socorro 30

EP Eastlake 47
Lubbock Cooper 86

SA Central 56
WF Rider 21

Coronado 62
Odessa Permian 59

Estacado 48
Idalou 55

2ND ROUND

Brownfield 30
Frenship 60

Monterey 42
Levelland 59

G BOREN BOYS BRACKET

Lubbock 54
Sweetwater 41

New Way 47
Frenship 89

Denison 72
Monterey 85

Abilene Cooper 44
Oklahoma Storm 90

Coronado 87
Southwest 47

Trinity Christian 45
Midland Heritage 62

Lubbock Cooper 47
Odessa Permian 52

2ND ROUND

Lubbock 48
Frenship 52

Estacado 68
Caprock 48

OTHER TOURNAMENT SCORES

BOYS

New Home 90
Aspermont 44

Lamesa 85
Tahoka 54

Tulia 67
Tahoka 60

Lamesa 74
Andrews 52

