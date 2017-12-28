Lady Raiders fall in Big 12 opener

In the Big 12 opener, the Lady Raiders fell to No. 24 Oklahoma State, 98-57.
Here are your high school basketball scores from the first day of the 59th FiberMax Caprock Classic.
This year is the 59th year for the FiberMax Caprock Classic, which started on Thursday and will go until Saturday, hosting between 80 and 100 teams from around the state, country and world.
Associate Head Coach Melanie Balcomb resigned Wednesday afternoon, leaving a coaching vacancy on the Lady Raider staff.
Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid announced that former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes will start the season finale for the Chiefs.
