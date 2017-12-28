Brief break before winter weather returns on Saturday

Our brief break in the winter weather will come to an end as we move into the weekend.

Friday highs will climb to the mid 60s in Lubbock and areas to the west, while the eastern South Plains should make it to the mid 50s. It will be windy, with southwest winds at 15-25 mph and mostly sunny through the day.

Changes start early Saturday as the first of several shots of arctic air return to West Texas and the Lone Star state. The weekend will start in the 20s and the high on Saturday will likely stay in the low to mid 40s. Sunday brings even colder temps with lows in the teens and highs near 30 degrees in Lubbock. There is also a chance for some light wintry precipitation during Sunday afternoon, mainly in the eastern South Plains.

Temps will continue to fall and by Monday morning, New Year's Day, lows in Lubbock will be in the single digits and the highs will only make it to the mid 20s.

Take advantage of the mild temps Friday and Saturday to make sure your home and auto are ready for the wintry blast of arctic air.

