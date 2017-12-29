Six plea guilty in large-scale meth trafficking operation - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Six plea guilty in large-scale meth trafficking operation

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Alejandro Garcia-Izazaga (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Alejandro Garcia-Izazaga (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Anthony Wayne Reiley (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Anthony Wayne Reiley (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Ernesto Martinez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Ernesto Martinez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Ivan Cruz-Martinez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Ivan Cruz-Martinez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Patricia Hernandez-Salas (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Patricia Hernandez-Salas (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Six people have pleaded guilty Friday for their involvement in a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Lubbock and other cities around the state of Texas.

29-year-old Alejandro Garcia-Izazaga; 49-year-old Anthony Wayne Reiley; 37-year-old Ivan Cruz-Martinez and 45-year-old Zacarias Blanco-Olea pleaded guilty to one count of possession with an intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth and face a statutory penalty of no less than 10 years to life in federal prison, along with a $10 million fine.

54-year-old Ernesto Martinez Jr. and 48-year-old Patricia Ann Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and face statutory penalty of no less than five years and up to 40 years in federal prison with a $5 million fine. 

Another defendent, 28-year-old Amanda Nicole Marney, will go on trial in February of 2018.

Garcia-Izazaga, Reiley and Cruz-Martinez were arrested and placed into police custody in October, while Martinez and Hernandez-Salas were arrested and put into custody in November. 

According to plea documents it was Garcia-Izazaga who facilitated the transportation of the meth from Lubbock to other major cities. He also offered to pay Reiley, Cruz-Martinez and Blanco-Olea to transport the meth to other parts of the state. 

However, each time they tried to transport the meth they were stopped by police for violating traffic laws. They were then search and law enforcement officials were able to find hidden compartments in the vehicle. In Lubbock, though, Martinez and Hernandez-Salas purchased and distributed large quantities of meth.

All around, authorities were able to seize 15 pounds of meth and many firearms. 

