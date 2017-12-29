Six plea guilty in large-scale meth trafficking operation

Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.
As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.
The Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to an emergency call on the 5600 block of 8th Place near between West Loop 289 and Dover Avenue.
Iran's semi-official ILNA news agency is reporting that authorities have arrested a small number of demonstrators in Tehran protesting price hikes and the president's economic policy.
The last few days of 2017 and the first days of 2018 will feature some of the coldest temperatures so far this winter season. It may have been 76 degree in Lubbock on Friday, but it will be only near 40 degrees on Saturday.
