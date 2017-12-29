Multiple departments reporting to fire at Shallowater gin

Multiple fire departments report to a cotton fire at the Shallowater gin (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)

Fire departments from Shallowater, Levelland, West Carlisle and Lubbock are currently responding to a fire at the Citizens-Shallowater Co-Op Gin, located at 3014 N FM 2130.

It has been reported that there are 20 loads of cotton burrs burning. The fire started in a metal structure attached to the gin. No injuries have been reported.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has limited information at the moment but will update this story as more information is available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android