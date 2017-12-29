Multiple departments reporting to fire at Shallowater gin - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Multiple departments reporting to fire at Shallowater gin

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) -

Fire departments from Shallowater, Levelland, West Carlisle and Lubbock are currently responding to a fire at the Citizens-Shallowater Co-Op Gin, located at 3014 N FM 2130.

It has been reported that there are 20 loads of cotton burrs burning. The fire started in a metal structure attached to the gin. No injuries have been reported.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has limited information at the moment but will update this story as more information is available. 

