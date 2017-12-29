Freezing Forecast: Single-digit lows possible Monday, Tuesday

Almost record heat for the south plains today, but it’ll be gone tomorrow. As we move to the new year temps will dip to single digits for lows and highs only in the 20s.

This arctic air will stay with us through early Wednesday, so it will be an extended period of below normal temperatures for all of the South Plains.

For example, Lubbock will experience a low of 3-6 degrees on Monday and Tuesday mornings. Areas to the north could have lows at or possibly below zero. In addition, it will not be until Wednesday afternoon before the daytime temps make it back above the freezing mark.

Make certain that your house water pipes are properly protected this weekend and that your car’s anti-freeze will protect your vehicle for the arctic air.

In addition, with temperatures that low, even winds of 10 mph will create dangerous wind chill in short period of time.

There may be some light wintry mix for the area on Saturday, mainly the eastern South Plains. However, Sunday brings a better chance for some freezing drizzle and snow and possible icy areas on roadways through the day and into New Year’s Eve.

It should be dry on New Year’s Day with a high in the low 20s in Lubbock and the high on Tuesday will remain in the upper 20s.

