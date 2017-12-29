Scifres takes to Facebook again, responding to another telephone scam

Hockley county Sheriff Ray Scifres has once again shared the story of a telephone scam with social media audiences after posting a video on Friday of a phone conversation with a scammer.

Scifres was told by a citizen they received a call from someone claiming to be with Excel Energy attempting to get funds from a delinquent account. He wrote on his Facebook page the stipulations for repayment was for the person to go to the local CVS or Dollar General and purchase a pre-paid card with the amount owed.

So to get the absolute details of what the caller was asking, Scifres made a call to the number the citizen was given and recorded his phone call. He gave the person, who was named John, his address and after a short while was hung up on.

Scifres theorizes the caller knew he was calling from a government office and decided to hang up.

This is not the first time he has dealt with scammers before, and it has become somewhat routine for Scifres and his office to take to social media to spread the word on scams around the area. During the summer a person was making calls posing as an IRS agent and scamming people for their money, and last week he shared a story of his dealings with a scammer on Facebook.

