Scifres takes to Facebook again, responding to another telephone - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Scifres takes to Facebook again, responding to another telephone scam

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office, Facebook Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office, Facebook
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Hockley county Sheriff Ray Scifres has once again shared the story of a telephone scam with social media audiences after posting a video on Friday of a phone conversation with a scammer.

Scifres was told by a citizen they received a call from someone claiming to be with Excel Energy attempting to get funds from a delinquent account. He wrote on his Facebook page the stipulations for repayment was for the person to go to the local CVS or Dollar General and purchase a pre-paid card with the amount owed. 

So to get the absolute details of what the caller was asking, Scifres made a call to the number the citizen was given and recorded his phone call. He gave the person, who was named John, his address and after a short while was hung up on.

Scifres theorizes the caller knew he was calling from a government office and decided to hang up.

This is not the first time he has dealt with scammers before, and it has become somewhat routine for Scifres and his office to take to social media to spread the word on scams around the area. During the summer a person was making calls posing as an IRS agent and scamming people for their money, and last week he shared a story of his dealings with a scammer on Facebook. 

RELATED STORY: Facebook post by Hockley County Sheriff shares trolling story of IRS scammers

RELATED STORY: Hockley County warns of local IRS scams

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Police: Prank led to police shooting unarmed Kansas man

    Police: Prank led to police shooting unarmed Kansas man

    Friday, December 29 2017 1:46 PM EST2017-12-29 18:46:29 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 3:55 AM EST2017-12-30 08:55:46 GMT

    Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.

    Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.

  • Enduring cold snap creates headaches at home, on highways

    Enduring cold snap creates headaches at home, on highways

    Friday, December 29 2017 1:36 AM EST2017-12-29 06:36:01 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 2:36 AM EST2017-12-30 07:36:36 GMT

    As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

    As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

  • Fire officials respond to Lubbock house near 5600 block of 8th Place

    Fire officials respond to Lubbock house near 5600 block of 8th Place

    Saturday, December 30 2017 1:47 AM EST2017-12-30 06:47:48 GMT
    Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

    The Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to an emergency call on the 5600 block of 8th Place near between West Loop 289 and Dover Avenue.

    The Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to an emergency call on the 5600 block of 8th Place near between West Loop 289 and Dover Avenue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly