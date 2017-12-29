HOOP MADNESS: Scores from 59th FiberMax Caprock Classic 12/29

Here are your high school basketball scores from the second day of the 59th FiberMax Caprock Classic.
Girls Fuddruckers Small School Girls
Klondike 29
Geelong 41
DeLeon 19
Antonian Prep 56
Lubbock Titans 64
Smyer 34
Seagraves 30
Spearman 65
Morton 30
River Road 56
Dimmitt 43
Castle Hill 50
Hawley 20
Plains 38
Alpine 52
New Way 34
Abernathy 32
Ropes 38
Jacksboro 44
Geelong Australia 40
Shallowater 55
Antonian Prep 35
Double T Smiles Small School Boys
Dimmitt 48
Forsan 54
Hawley 40
Alpine 67
Abernathy 54
Vega 29
Plains 46
Morton 59
Borden County 40
Panhandle 43
Seagraves 55
River Road 64
Lubbock Christian 68
Abilene Christian 62
Slaton 49
Adelaide 40
Muleshoe 37
Ropesville 49
Geelong 58
Post 60
Lubbock Titans 51
Olton 59
Forsan 57
Alpine 69
Abernathy 33
Shallowater 55
New Deal 56
All Saints 70
Chick-fil-A Bracket Large School girls
Midlothian Heritage 35
Levelland 43
Lubbock Cooper 61
SA Central 39
Coronado 43
Idalou 57
Lubbock 41
Trinity Christian 53
Cedar Hill 60
EP Socorro 40
Eastlake 51
WF Rider 42
Odessa Permian 32
Estacado 53
Frenship 41
Levelland 53
Lubbock Cooper 38
Idalou 36
G. Boren Large School Boys
Estacado 63
Frenship 43
Monterey 41
Oklahoma Storm 79
Coronado 81
Midlothian Heritage 85
New Way 69
Denison 96
Abilene Cooper 39
Southwest 60
Trinity Christian 48
Lubbock Cooper 67
Estacado 51
Oklahoma Storm 66
Midlothian Heritage 46
Odessa Permian 51
RELATED STORY: Live updates from FiberMax Caprock Classic Tournament
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device
KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android
KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.