HOOP MADNESS: Scores from 59th FiberMax Caprock Classic 12/29

Here are your high school basketball scores from the second day of the 59th FiberMax Caprock Classic.

Girls Fuddruckers Small School Girls

Klondike 29

Geelong 41

DeLeon 19

Antonian Prep 56

Lubbock Titans 64

Smyer 34

Seagraves 30

Spearman 65

Morton 30

River Road 56

Dimmitt 43

Castle Hill 50

Hawley 20

Plains 38

Alpine 52

New Way 34

Abernathy 32

Ropes 38

Jacksboro 44

Geelong Australia 40

Shallowater 55

Antonian Prep 35

Double T Smiles Small School Boys

Dimmitt 48

Forsan 54

Hawley 40

Alpine 67

Abernathy 54

Vega 29

Plains 46

Morton 59



Borden County 40

Panhandle 43

Seagraves 55

River Road 64

Lubbock Christian 68

Abilene Christian 62

Slaton 49

Adelaide 40

Muleshoe 37

Ropesville 49

Geelong 58

Post 60

Lubbock Titans 51

Olton 59

Forsan 57

Alpine 69

Abernathy 33

Shallowater 55

New Deal 56

All Saints 70

Chick-fil-A Bracket Large School girls

Midlothian Heritage 35

Levelland 43

Lubbock Cooper 61

SA Central 39

Coronado 43

Idalou 57

Lubbock 41

Trinity Christian 53

Cedar Hill 60

EP Socorro 40

Eastlake 51

WF Rider 42

Odessa Permian 32

Estacado 53

Frenship 41

Levelland 53

Lubbock Cooper 38

Idalou 36

G. Boren Large School Boys

Estacado 63

Frenship 43

Monterey 41

Oklahoma Storm 79

Coronado 81

Midlothian Heritage 85

New Way 69

Denison 96

Abilene Cooper 39

Southwest 60

Trinity Christian 48

Lubbock Cooper 67

Estacado 51

Oklahoma Storm 66

Midlothian Heritage 46

Odessa Permian 51

RELATED STORY: Live updates from FiberMax Caprock Classic Tournament

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android