HOOP MADNESS: Scores from 59th FiberMax Caprock Classic 12/29

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Here are your high school basketball scores from the second day of the 59th FiberMax Caprock Classic.

Girls Fuddruckers Small School Girls

Klondike 29
Geelong 41

DeLeon 19
Antonian Prep  56

Lubbock Titans 64
Smyer 34

Seagraves 30
Spearman 65

Morton 30
River Road  56

Dimmitt 43
Castle Hill 50

Hawley 20
Plains 38 

Alpine 52
New Way 34
Abernathy 32
Ropes 38

Jacksboro 44
Geelong Australia 40

Shallowater 55
Antonian Prep 35

Double T Smiles Small School Boys

Dimmitt 48
Forsan 54 

Hawley 40
Alpine 67

Abernathy 54
Vega 29

Plains 46
Morton 59
 
Borden County 40
Panhandle 43

Seagraves 55
River Road 64

Lubbock Christian 68
Abilene Christian 62

Slaton 49
Adelaide 40

Muleshoe 37
Ropesville 49

Geelong 58
Post 60

Lubbock Titans 51
Olton 59

Forsan 57
Alpine 69

Abernathy 33
Shallowater 55

New Deal 56
All Saints 70

Chick-fil-A Bracket Large School girls

Midlothian Heritage 35
Levelland 43

Lubbock Cooper 61
SA Central 39

Coronado 43
Idalou 57

Lubbock 41
Trinity Christian 53

Cedar Hill 60
EP Socorro 40

Eastlake 51
WF Rider 42

Odessa Permian 32
Estacado 53

Frenship 41
Levelland 53

Lubbock Cooper 38
Idalou  36

G. Boren Large School Boys

Estacado 63
Frenship 43

Monterey 41
Oklahoma Storm 79

Coronado 81
Midlothian Heritage 85

New Way 69
Denison 96

Abilene Cooper 39
Southwest 60

Trinity Christian 48
Lubbock Cooper 67

Estacado 51
Oklahoma Storm 66

Midlothian Heritage 46
Odessa Permian 51

