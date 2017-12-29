Clovis law enforcement issue silver alert for 70-year-old

The Curry County Sheriff's Office in Clovis, New Mexico has issued a silver alert for 70-year-old Lorenzo Rendon, who was last seen on Wednesday.

Rendon, a Hispanic male who stands at 5 feet 3 inches, is believed to be in danger if he is not located. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance, but authorities do know he is driving a turquoise 2014 Nissan Versa with New Mexico license plate MYR-744.

He was reported to have been seen around Prescott Valley in Arizona and could be making his way to California.

Anyone with information regarding Rendon is asked to call the CCSO at 575-769-2335 or call 911.

