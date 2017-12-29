No. 22 Texas Tech upsets No. 18 Baylor, 77-53

The Red Raiders (1-0 Big 12, 12-1) welcomed the Baylor Bears (0-1 Big 12, 10-3) to the United Supermarkets Arena for Texas Tech’s Big 12 home opener.

The Red Raiders had four players in double figures and 42 points from their bench. Keenan Evans lead the Red Raiders in scoring with 18 points and two assist while the freshman duo Zhaire Smith and Jarrett Culver combined for 28 points and 8 boards.

Texas Tech shot 50 percent from the floor and 41 percent from beyond the arc while out-rebounded the Bears 39-21 as the Red Raiders upset their third ranked opponent of the season.

Next up, the Red Raiders head to Lawrence to square off with Kansas on Tuesday night. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.

