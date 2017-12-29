Bitter cold to hit area by Monday

The last few days of 2017 and the first days of 2018 will feature some of the coldest temperatures so far this winter season. It may have been 76 degree in Lubbock on Friday, but it will be only near 40 degrees on Saturday and highs will only make it to the 20s on Sunday and Monday.

Along the way some light wintry mix may occur Saturday in the northeast south plains and greater coverage of freezing drizzle, sleet and snow will occur through mid-day on Sunday. Some icing of bridges and overpasses will be possible in the afternoon.

We will begin the new year with lows in single digits in Lubbock and most of the south plains. In fact, northern communities may see lows around zero Monday and Tuesday mornings. It will be dry to start the new year, but afternoon highs will only be near 20 degrees on Monday and in the mid 20s on Tuesday.

Keep in mind that it will stay below freezing from Saturday evening through early Wednesday afternoon. So, make sure pipes and pets will be protected from the extreme cold.

