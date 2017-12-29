Bitter cold to hit area by Monday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Bitter cold to hit area by Monday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The last few days of 2017 and the first days of 2018 will feature some of the coldest temperatures so far this winter season. It may have been 76 degree in Lubbock on Friday, but it will be only near 40 degrees on Saturday and highs will only make it to the 20s on Sunday and Monday.

Along the way some light wintry mix may occur Saturday  in the northeast south plains and greater coverage of freezing drizzle, sleet and snow will occur through mid-day on Sunday. Some icing of bridges and overpasses will be possible in the afternoon.

We will begin  the new year with lows in single digits in Lubbock and most of the south plains. In fact, northern communities may see lows around zero Monday and Tuesday mornings. It will be dry to start the new year, but afternoon highs will only be near 20 degrees on Monday and in the mid 20s on Tuesday.

Keep in mind that it will stay below freezing from Saturday evening through early Wednesday afternoon. So, make sure pipes and pets will be protected from the extreme cold.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

WEATHER ALERTS: Click here for the most recent alerts from the NWS

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Police: Prank led to police shooting unarmed Kansas man

    Police: Prank led to police shooting unarmed Kansas man

    Friday, December 29 2017 1:46 PM EST2017-12-29 18:46:29 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 3:55 AM EST2017-12-30 08:55:46 GMT

    Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.

    Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.

  • Enduring cold snap creates headaches at home, on highways

    Enduring cold snap creates headaches at home, on highways

    Friday, December 29 2017 1:36 AM EST2017-12-29 06:36:01 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 2:36 AM EST2017-12-30 07:36:36 GMT

    As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

    As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

  • Fire officials respond to Lubbock house near 5600 block of 8th Place

    Fire officials respond to Lubbock house near 5600 block of 8th Place

    Saturday, December 30 2017 1:47 AM EST2017-12-30 06:47:48 GMT
    Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

    The Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to an emergency call on the 5600 block of 8th Place near between West Loop 289 and Dover Avenue.

    The Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to an emergency call on the 5600 block of 8th Place near between West Loop 289 and Dover Avenue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly