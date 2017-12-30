Fire Marshal concludes gas leak caused northwest Lubbock fire, explosion; release name of deceased

The Lubbock Fire Marshal has ruled that a gas leak led to an explosion in the attic of a home on the 5600 block of 8th Place. That explosion led to a fire at the residence and ultimately took the life of 25-year-old Herschel Potts.

Crews were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. on Friday and upon arrival saw flames coming from the garage to the house. By around 10:23 p.m. the fire was under control and the all clear was given.

Fire Marshals have determined 80 percent of the house sustained damages and have classified the fire as accidental, but have not released an official cause as their investigation is still ongoing.

The exact source of that leak is still under investigation.

he Red Cross of Lubbock is currently giving aid to one female adult, two children and one infant.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.