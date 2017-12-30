Fire officials respond to Lubbock house near 5600 block of 8th Place

The Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to an emergency call on the 5600 block of 8th Place near between West Loop 289 and Dover Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. on Friday and upon arrival saw flames coming from the garage to the house. By around 10:23 p.m. the fire was under control and the all clear was given.

The Red Cross was called in to help the one female, two children and one infant who were living at the house.

The Lubbock Fire Marshall was called in and the investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

