Fire officials respond to Lubbock house near 5600 block of 8th P - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire officials respond to Lubbock house near 5600 block of 8th Place

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to an emergency call on the 5600 block of 8th Place near between West Loop 289 and Dover Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. on Friday and upon arrival saw flames coming from the garage to the house. By around 10:23 p.m. the fire was under control and the all clear was given.

The Red Cross was called in to help the one female, two children and one infant who were living at the house. 

The Lubbock Fire Marshall was called in and the investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing. KCBD NewsChannel 11  will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Police: Prank led to police shooting unarmed Kansas man

    Police: Prank led to police shooting unarmed Kansas man

    Friday, December 29 2017 1:46 PM EST2017-12-29 18:46:29 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 3:55 AM EST2017-12-30 08:55:46 GMT

    Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.

    Police say an officer has shot and killed a man in Wichita while investigating a report of a homicide and hostage situation that later was found to be false.

  • Enduring cold snap creates headaches at home, on highways

    Enduring cold snap creates headaches at home, on highways

    Friday, December 29 2017 1:36 AM EST2017-12-29 06:36:01 GMT
    Saturday, December 30 2017 2:36 AM EST2017-12-30 07:36:36 GMT

    As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

    As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.

  • Fire officials respond to Lubbock house near 5600 block of 8th Place

    Fire officials respond to Lubbock house near 5600 block of 8th Place

    Saturday, December 30 2017 1:47 AM EST2017-12-30 06:47:48 GMT
    Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)

    The Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to an emergency call on the 5600 block of 8th Place near between West Loop 289 and Dover Avenue.

    The Lubbock Fire Department and EMS have responded to an emergency call on the 5600 block of 8th Place near between West Loop 289 and Dover Avenue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly