Fund established for family of man killed in NW Lubbock house ex - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fund established for family of man killed in NW Lubbock house explosion

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Go Fund Me Source: Go Fund Me
Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD) Emergency officials respond to a house fire near 8th Place and West Loop 289 (Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Fire Marshal has ruled that a gas leak led to an explosion in the attic of a home on the 5600 block of 8th Place. That explosion led to a fire at the residence and ultimately took the life of 25-year-old Herschel Potts. 

Crews were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. on Friday and upon arrival saw flames coming from the garage to the house. By around 10:23 p.m. the fire was under control and the all clear was given.

Fire Marshals have determined 80 percent of the house sustained damages and have classified the fire as accidental, but have not released an official cause as their investigation is still ongoing.

The exact source of that leak is still under investigation.

The Red Cross of Lubbock is currently giving aid to one female adult, two children and one infant.

GOFUNDME: Pray for Callie

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Costa Rica seeks cause of plane crash that killed 10 from US

    Costa Rica seeks cause of plane crash that killed 10 from US

    Monday, January 1 2018 12:09 AM EST2018-01-01 05:09:39 GMT
    Monday, January 1 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-01-01 17:38:45 GMT

    Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

    Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

  • Customers line up for broad legal pot sales in California

    Customers line up for broad legal pot sales in California

    Monday, January 1 2018 3:07 AM EST2018-01-01 08:07:34 GMT
    Monday, January 1 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-01-01 17:38:30 GMT

    Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.

    Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.

  • 4 deputies wounded, 1 dead in Colorado attack

    4 deputies wounded, 1 dead in Colorado attack

    Monday, January 1 2018 3:37 AM EST2018-01-01 08:37:41 GMT
    Monday, January 1 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-01-01 17:30:14 GMT

    The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.

    The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly