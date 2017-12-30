NWS: Winter Weather Advisory issued from 6 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.
As a way to keep some drivers off of the road for the rest of the holiday season, AAA of Texas is offering a ride service that aims to provide rides and a free tow.
The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
As a deep freeze sets in across half the country, officials are urging people to help those most vulnerable, especially the homeless and the elderly.
The first of two cold fronts has arrived and with this first push of arctic air temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees in Lubbock and even cooler off of the caprock with temperatures in the mid to lower 40's closer to the New Mexico/Texas state line.
