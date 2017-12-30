NWS: Winter Weather Advisory issued from 6 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday

The first of two cold fronts has arrived and with this first push of arctic air temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees in Lubbock and even cooler off of the caprock with temperatures in the mid to lower 40's closer to the New Mexico/Texas state line.

As of about 2 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m Saturday to noon on Sunday. This will increase chances for freezing drizzle which may create thin glazes of ice over roads, bridges, cars, trees and sidewalks.

Clouds will give way to sunshine Saturday afternoon with the exception of some light showers developing to the southeast near Snyder. Some showers could drift into Garza and Kent county as the afternoon progresses.

Clouds will increase overnight and foggy conditions return to the South Plains tomorrow morning just ahead of the second and stronger surge of arctic air. Temperatures for New Year’s Eve will start in the mid to upper teens across most of the south plains and only increase into the mid 20's through the day. Any saturated roadways from morning fog and drizzle will likely develop an icy glaze as temperatures plunge through the morning hours.

Available moisture along with cold air will interact to provide a chance for rain, snow and wintery mix showers through the day. Roadways will become hazardous by mid-day and remain dangerous through Monday morning as temperatures drop into single digits. Accumulation amounts will be light in the central Southern Plains and increasing amounts in counties to the east into the Rolling Plains. Icy conditions will remain in place through the night which will require caution for drivers planning to be on the roads after ringing in the New Year.

The first day of 2018 will start with temperatures near 5 degrees in Lubbock and barely getting above 20 degrees by end of day. A slight chance for snowfall in Gaines and Dawson county through Monday morning will decrease by early afternoon.

Tuesday will be another frigid morning with single digit low temperatures and high temperatures will continue remain below freezing through the day, in the upper 20’s. Clouds will impact temperatures in the southern South Plains keeping temperatures in the low to mid 20’s.

Temperatures will begin to improve after morning lows in the upper teens and finally get above freezing Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures back in the low to mid 40’s. Overnight temperatures will still be cold dipping into the low 20’s and climbing into the upper 40’s lower 50’s for Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

WEATHER ALERTS: Click here for the most recent alerts from the NWS