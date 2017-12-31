Watch for icy roads as snowfall, bitter cold continues

Snowfall and below-freezing temperatures will continue through most of the South Plains Sunday afternoon and diminish as the evening progresses.

The area remains under a Wind Chill Advisory through Jan. 1 at 12 p.m.

Satellite imagery is showing dry air behind the front that has brought wind chill into the single digits, but the dry air is slow to arrive at the surface before nightfall.

Accumulation on roadways on heavy traffic areas has melted and frozen to create a thin layer of ice under a light dusting of snow. Take caution while driving through the area and allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination. Provide ample space between your vehicle and those around you for safe maneuvering.

Temperatures will be in the single digits near 8 degrees in Lubbock as many are ringing in the New Year. Wind chill is expected to reach temperatures from 5 to 10 degrees below zero. Below-freezing temperatures will persist through Wednesday morning while this arctic air mass is in place across the region. It is highly recommended that pets be kept inside and exposed pipes/faucets be insulated during this period of freezing temperatures.

Road conditions will improve Monday but will continue to be somewhat hazardous overnight. Travelers can check current road conditions from the Texas Department of Transportation by going to http://conditions.drivetexas.org/current/ and or by dialing 511.

Lubbock District crews reporting icy roads in Hale, Floyd, Crosby, Garza and Dawson counties. But wintry weather and icy road conditions extend further east. Check road conditions at https://t.co/TUWScy5Nc2 — TxDOT Lubbock (@TxDOTLubbock) December 31, 2017

