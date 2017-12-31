Watch for icy roads as snowfall, bitter cold continues - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Watch for icy roads as snowfall, bitter cold continues

By Kelly Plasker, Forecaster
Connect
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Snowfall and below-freezing temperatures will continue through most of the South Plains Sunday afternoon and diminish as the evening progresses.

The area remains under a Wind Chill Advisory through Jan. 1 at 12 p.m.

Satellite imagery is showing dry air behind the front that has brought wind chill into the single digits, but the dry air is slow to arrive at the surface before nightfall.

Accumulation on roadways on heavy traffic areas has melted and frozen to create a thin layer of ice under a light dusting of snow. Take caution while driving through the area and allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.  Provide ample space between your vehicle and those around you for safe maneuvering.

Temperatures will be in the single digits near 8 degrees in Lubbock as many are ringing in the New Year. Wind chill is expected to reach temperatures from 5 to 10 degrees below zero. Below-freezing temperatures will persist through Wednesday morning while this arctic air mass is in place across the region. It is highly recommended that pets be kept inside and exposed pipes/faucets be insulated during this period of freezing temperatures.

Road conditions will improve Monday but will continue to be somewhat hazardous overnight.  Travelers can check current road conditions from the Texas Department of Transportation by going to http://conditions.drivetexas.org/current/ and or by dialing 511.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

WEATHER ALERTS: Click here for the most recent alerts from the NWS

ROAD CLOSINGS: Most recent map of road closings from TxDOT

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Costa Rica seeks cause of plane crash that killed 10 from US

    Costa Rica seeks cause of plane crash that killed 10 from US

    Monday, January 1 2018 12:09 AM EST2018-01-01 05:09:39 GMT
    Monday, January 1 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-01-01 17:38:45 GMT

    Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

    Costa Rican officials are investigating what caused a charter aircraft carrying 10 U.S. citizens and two local crewmembers to crash in a wooded area in the country's northwest soon after takeover, killing everyone on board.

  • Customers line up for broad legal pot sales in California

    Customers line up for broad legal pot sales in California

    Monday, January 1 2018 3:07 AM EST2018-01-01 08:07:34 GMT
    Monday, January 1 2018 12:38 PM EST2018-01-01 17:38:30 GMT

    Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.

    Pot is now legal in California for adults 21 and older, and individuals can grow up to six plants and possess as much as an ounce of the drug.

  • 4 deputies wounded, 1 dead in Colorado attack

    4 deputies wounded, 1 dead in Colorado attack

    Monday, January 1 2018 3:37 AM EST2018-01-01 08:37:41 GMT
    Monday, January 1 2018 12:30 PM EST2018-01-01 17:30:14 GMT

    The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.

    The shooting occurred on the final day of a year that saw the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history in Las Vegas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly