Lady Raiders fall at No. 6 Baylor

WACO, Texas – The Lady Raiders dropped the first road contest of Big 12 play to No. 6 Baylor, 97-49, on Sunday afternoon.

Texas Tech falls to 6-7, 0-2 in Big 12 play while Baylor improves to 12-1, 2-0 in the league.

Early in the first quarter, the Lady Raiders took advantage of a 7-2 run led by senior Brielle Blaire to take the lead 9-8. But the Lady Bears battled back with a 21-4 run to close out the opening period.

It was all Baylor from there.

Sophomore Erin DeGrate led the team with 12 points, marking her fourth double-digit point game in five games. Brittany Brewer followed with 11 points, marking her ninth double figure game of the season.

Baylor's Kalani Brown led the Lady Raiders with her sixth double-double of the season, scoring 26 points and 10 rebounds.

UP NEXT
The Lady Raiders return to the United Supermarkets Arena on Wednesday as they host Kansas. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

    Sunday, December 31 2017
    This weekend was a big one for the world of basketball in the 806. From college basketball to the biggest high school basketball tournament in the nation, KCBD has you covered.

    Sunday, December 31 2017
    The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down everything you need to know in the world of Texas Tech sports.

    Sunday, December 31 2017
    It was another great year of interesting and fun challenges.

