KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down everything you need to know in the world of Texas Tech sports. Like, the Red Raiders beating Baylor and the Lady Raiders getting beat by Baylor; Eric Morris taking the head coach job at Incarnate Word and Patrick Mahomes getting his first NFL start.
