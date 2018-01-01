Levelland FD battles early morning house fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Levelland FD battles early morning house fire

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Members of the Levelland Fire Department battle a fire at the intersection of Avenue E and Second Street (Source: Levelland Fire, Facebook)
Members of the Levelland Fire Department battle a fire at the intersection of Avenue E and Second Street (Source: Levelland Fire, Facebook) Members of the Levelland Fire Department battle a fire at the intersection of Avenue E and Second Street (Source: Levelland Fire, Facebook)
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

Members of the Levelland Fire Department were battling a fire at around 2 a.m. Monday after it received a structure fire call at the intersection of Avenue E and 2nd Street.

This was also while LFD was responding to another call near Smyer. The crew had to leave Smyer to respond to the Levelland fire, according to an LFD Facebook post.

The residence they were called to sustained heavy damage. One person was treated for injuries at the scene, at the moment there is not word on how serious those injuries were.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

