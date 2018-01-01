Man dies after attempted murder/suicide on New Year's Day

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a man involved in an apparent attempted murder/suicide has died.

The injured male, 25-year-old Bo Cowling, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The female victim, 25-year-old Brittney Webb, was transported with serious injuries; however, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests or charges are expected in this investigation.

Police were called to the shooting just before 3 a.m. Monday morning after a report of shots fired in the 3200 block of 110th Street.

When officers arrived at the house, they found a male and female inside, both with gunshot wounds, according to an LPD news release. EMS took both people to University Medical Center.

Detectives with the Persons Crime unit are investigating what happened. LPD is categorizing this an attempted murder/suicide.

