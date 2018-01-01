Man, woman suffer gunshot wounds in apparent murder/suicide - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Man, woman suffer gunshot wounds in apparent murder/suicide

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Emergency officials respond to a shots fired call at 3224 10th St. (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) Emergency officials respond to a shots fired call at 3224 10th St. (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Police Department was called to a shooting incident before 3 a.m. Monday morning with reports of shots fired at 3224 110th St. 

When officers arrived at the house they found both a male and female inside with gunshot wounds, according to an LPD news release. EMS transported both individuals to University Medical Center, where their statuses are unknown at this time.

Detectives with the Persons Crime unit are investigating what happened. As of now, LPD is categorizing this an an attempted murder/ suicide.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

