FULL VIDEO: Candi Whitaker out as Lady Raiders head coach

The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.
Next week’s College Football Playoff National Championship tickets are going for premium prices for next week’s game, up to nearly $20,000 each.
The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches have announced their new high school basketball rankings to bring in the new year. With 20 teams making the list, West Texas is well-represented this year.
