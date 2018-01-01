FULL VIDEO: Candi Whitaker out as Lady Raiders head coach - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Candi Whitaker (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Candi Whitaker (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
Shimmy Gray-Miller named interim head coach of the Lady Raiders (Source: Texas Tech Athletics) Shimmy Gray-Miller named interim head coach of the Lady Raiders (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Candi Whitaker has been relieved of her duties as head coach of Texas Tech Lady Raider Basketball.

The coaching change comes in the midst of a disappointing season for the Lady Raiders as they have started 0-2 in Big 12 play, 6-7 overall.

"Lady Raider Basketball has a proud tradition of excellence," Hocutt said. "We are not satisfied with the current state of the program and are determined to bring Texas Tech Women's Basketball back to where it belongs in the Big 12 and national landscape."

Current assistant coach Shimmy Gray-Miller has been named interim head coach and will lead the program for the remainder of the season. A nationwide search for Whitaker’s replacement will be conducted.

