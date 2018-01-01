Investigators: 3 people killed in Matador house fire

The Fire Marshal's Office confirms three people died in a devastating fire in the city of Matador on Monday. Officials also say three people were able to escape the fire.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Newlin Avenue.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal's Office say because of the amount of damage, the official cause is undetermined.

The autopsies are scheduled for Thursday morning. The names of the victims have not been released. Friends of the family say an infant and two young adults died in the fire.

"Unfortunately this winter has been really bad. We've been running on just a weird amount of fatality fires this year," said Kelly Vandygriff, Investigator with State Fire Marshal's Office.

"I've been in the fire service for almost 30 years now. Someday I hope we learn our lesson and we quit dying the way we've been dying for years in fires."

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you'd like to help, a fund has been established at First Bank & Trust Matador. If you'd like to help from out of town, you can call 806-347-2661.

A fund has also been established for Britany Sullivan, who survived the fire but lost everything when the home was destroyed.

