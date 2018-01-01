Multiple people killed in Matador house fire

The Motley County Sheriff's Office has been able to confirm, multiple people are dead after a fire in the city of Matador.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Newlin Avenue. The official cause of the fire has not been released; however, officials with the sheriff's office have confirmed there were small heaters in use and a fire in the fireplace.

Emergency officials are waiting on autopsy results to determine the number of victims killed in this fire. The state fire marshal will make the trip to Matador from Abernathy on Tuesday to complete the investigation.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

A fund has been established for Britany Sullivan, who survived the fire but lost everything when the home was destroyed.

