Multiple people killed in Matador house fire

The National Weather Service issued wind chill advisories covering a vast area from south Texas to Canada and from Montana and Wyoming through New England.
The president concluded 2017 with his first major legislative achievement - a law to cut taxes, beginning this year, for corporations and individuals at an estimated cost of $1.5 trillion added to the national debt over 10 years.
North Korea hasn't immediately reacted. But if there are talks, they would be the first formal dialogue between the Koreas since December 2015.
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.
