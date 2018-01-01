Floydada police searching for vehicle theft suspect - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Floydada police searching for vehicle theft suspect

The stolen vehicle is a 2016 Toyota Corolla, gray in color, with Texas License Plate number JST5850. (Source: Floydada Police Department) The stolen vehicle is a 2016 Toyota Corolla, gray in color, with Texas License Plate number JST5850. (Source: Floydada Police Department)
FLOYDADA, TX (KCBD) -

Floydada police are asking for public help as they try to recover a vehicle and catch a vehicle theft suspect.

The stolen vehicle is a 2016 Toyota Corolla, gray in color, with Texas License Plate number JST5850.

It was stolen around 2:33 p.m. on Dec. 31 from the Fast Stop gas station located 102 S. 2nd Street in Floydada.

The suspect is described as a 6' white male with black hair and brown eyes in his late 20s early 30s. Last seen in jeans and a camo jacket.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect or the location of the stolen vehicle, police ask that you call the Floydada Police Department at 806-983-2834 or the Floyd County Sheriff's Office at 806-983-4901.

