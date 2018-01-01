Area teams in Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches have announced their new high school basketball rankings to bring in the new year. With 20 teams making the list, West Texas is well-represented this year.

Class 5A Girls:

#20 Lubbock Cooper

Class 4A Girls:

#1 Levelland

#8 Denver City

Class 4A Boys:

#6 Estacado

#11 Seminole

Class 3A Girls:

#7 Idalou

#14 Shallowater

Class 1A Girls:

#1 Nazareth

#6 Ropes

#8 Jayton

#17 New Home

#20 Hermleigh

#21 Spur

#22 Ira

Class 1A Boys:

#2 Nazareth

#4 Borden County

#7 New Home

#13 Meadow

#15 Valley

#25 Ropes