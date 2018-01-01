UMC, Covenant welcome first babies of 2018 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

UMC, Covenant welcome first babies of 2018

Duke Benjamin Franz was born at 6:38 a.m. (Source: Covenant Children's Hospital) Duke Benjamin Franz was born at 6:38 a.m. (Source: Covenant Children's Hospital)
Onyx Jackson was born at 12:11 a.m. (Source: Marisa Escobedo) Onyx Jackson was born at 12:11 a.m. (Source: Marisa Escobedo)
LUBBOCK, TX -

UMC and Covenant hospitals welcomed the first babies of the new year on Monday.

UMC welcomed a baby girl, Onyx Jackson, at 12:11 a.m.; 7 lbs, 4 oz, born to Natalie Escobedo.

Covenant Children's welcomed Duke Benjamin Franz, born to Katie and Spencer Franz of Hobbs, NM, Monday morning at 6:38 a.m. Franz was 8 lbs, 1 oz, and was 21 1/4 inches long.

Baby Boy Franz makes a family of five, as he joins his brothers Harley, 4 1/2; and Bronc, 2. His due date was Jan. 5, but Katie and Spencer were pretty sure he'd be early.

Congrats to all these proud parents.

