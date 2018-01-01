Another morning of single-digit temps expected Tuesday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Another morning of single-digit temps expected Tuesday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Expect another morning of single-digit and temps in the low teens on the South Plains, but with no precipitation in the forecast.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a light northwest wind of 5-10 mph. However, it will be very cold with a high around 30 to 32 degrees, and a little colder with the winds.

Wednesday will finally be warmer, but still on around the 50-degree mark for an afternoon high. Skies will at least remain sunny with no rain or snow expected for the rest of the week.

Night time lows will remain well below normal for most of the week, so continue to monitor water pipes and pets. It will likely be Wednesday afternoon before frozen pipes can begin to thaw in homes or other areas.

The rest of the week, it will be mostly sunny, breezy at times but warmer. Highs should make the mid to upper 50s by Friday and into the 60s over the weekend.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

