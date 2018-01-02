2 sisters indicted, accused of beating victim with crowbar

Two sisters were indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault and bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

Angela and Erica Prieto are accused of beating a victim with a crowbar. The victim told police she was hit more than 20 times.

The police report says the sisters were in a fight at Lucky's Bar back on Oct. 8, 2017. The victim and another person left the bar after being kicked out.

When she arrived home, she found the Prieto sisters at her house. She got out of the car and started fighting Angela.

The victim told police that Angela had a crowbar and hit her on of the head. The victim told police she needed five staples from the injury.

The victim told police Erica Prieto jumped into the fight and also hit her with the crowbar.

The Prieto sisters ran from the scene when the victim's mother came outside and said the police had been called.

The victim told police her vehicle was damaged by the Prieto sisters, saying the back driver and passenger side windows were shattered along with the front windshield.

Both sisters are in the Lubbock County Detention Center, each held on $5,000.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.