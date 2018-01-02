Man accused of tripping robbery victim, helping suspect escape with stolen wallet

18-year-old Rodney Sanders was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday, charged with robbery after an incident at South Plains Mall back on Nov. 17, 2017.

The police report says Sanders tripped a victim who was running after another suspect who had just stolen his wallet, causing him to fall and injure his elbow.

Sanders is being held on $25,000 bond.

