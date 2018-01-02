2 men indicted, charged with theft of tools from Bledsoe Diesel

Two Lubbock men were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, charged with stealing around $40,000 worth of tools from Bledsoe Diesel and Performance back on Oct. 27, 2017.

They're also accused of stealing frozen steaks and a 12-pack of Dr. Pepper.

The recovered tools included specific items and tools engraved with initials.

They were found when a stolen cell phone was traced back to their location.

33-year-old Michael Lawrence Cleveland and 34-year-old Cedric Russell are each being held on $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.