Two-alarm fire in cotton warehouse still smoldering

First responders are still on the scene of a two-alarm fire burning inside the Goetz and Sons cotton warehouse in the 1200 block of East 46th Street.

The large warehouse, full of cotton products, was fully involved when initial crews arrived on scene around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. The first unit quickly called for a second alarm due to the size of the building, amount of fire and other structures that are in close proximity.

Firefighters operated in a defensive mode using large stream water applications and aerial ladders for effective water placement.

There is no word on injuries.

