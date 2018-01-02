Hoop Madness Scores: 1/2

Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.
GIRLS
Frenship 48
Abilene Wylie 50
Farwell 30
Nazareth 66
Tatum NM 39
Whiteface 53
Lamesa 45
Abilene Cooper 32
Buena Vista 42
Dawson 45
Bovina 59
Hart 30
Grady 41
Ropes 79
New Deal 59
Petersburg 25
Sudan 58
Meadow 36
Southland 10
Crosbyton 79
Plains 27
Klondike 43
Tahoka 37
Lubbock Christian 66
Lubbock Cooper 65
Snyder 21
Estacado 54
Slaton 64
Post 29
Morton 51
Eunice 18
Seminole 43
Patton Springs 52
Motley County 30
Amarillo 62
Plainview 24
Spur 42
Jayton 56
Coronado 37
Clovis 56
Paducah 56
Valley 54
Olton 56
Tulia 50
SpringLake-Earth 23
New Home 55
BOYS
Coronado 83
Tascosa 103
Sweetwater 59
Lubbock High 72
Levelland 48
Lubbock Cooper 64
New Deal 54
Lockney 74
Estacado 65
WF Hirschi 72
Brownfield 56
Odessa Permian 85
Hale Center 39
Abernathy 41
Farwell 40
Nazareth 49
Tatum NM 75
Whiteface 44
Southland 27
Crosbyton 90
Plains 55
Klondike 51
Buena Vista 79
Dawson 55
Bovina 90
Hart 20
Sudan 39
Meadow 69
Borden County 62
McCamey 38
Lubbock Titans 53
Floydada 52
Midland 27
Seminole 60
Seagraves 48
Ralls 43
Amarillo 65
Plainview 50
Ira 49
O"Donnell 18
Tahoka 50
Lubbock Christian 76
Patton Springs 31
Motley County 91
Ropes 65
Anton 40
Spur 44
Jayton 63
Midland Greenwood 81
Lamesa 86
SpringLake-Earth 62
New Home 92
Post 68
Morton 40
