Hoop Madness Scores: 1/2

Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS

Frenship 48

Abilene Wylie 50

Farwell 30

Nazareth 66

Tatum NM 39

Whiteface 53

Lamesa 45

Abilene Cooper 32

Buena Vista 42

Dawson 45

Bovina 59

Hart 30

Grady 41

Ropes 79

New Deal 59

Petersburg 25

Sudan 58

Meadow 36

Southland 10

Crosbyton 79

Plains 27

Klondike 43

Tahoka 37

Lubbock Christian 66

Lubbock Cooper 65

Snyder 21

Estacado 54

Slaton 64

Post 29

Morton 51

Eunice 18

Seminole 43

Patton Springs 52

Motley County 30

Amarillo 62

Plainview 24

Spur 42

Jayton 56

Coronado 37

Clovis 56

Paducah 56

Valley 54

Olton 56

Tulia 50

SpringLake-Earth 23

New Home 55

BOYS

Coronado 83

Tascosa 103

Sweetwater 59

Lubbock High 72

Levelland 48

Lubbock Cooper 64

New Deal 54

Lockney 74

Estacado 65

WF Hirschi 72

Brownfield 56

Odessa Permian 85

Hale Center 39

Abernathy 41

Farwell 40

Nazareth 49

Tatum NM 75

Whiteface 44

Southland 27

Crosbyton 90

Plains 55

Klondike 51

Buena Vista 79

Dawson 55

Bovina 90

Hart 20

Sudan 39

Meadow 69

Borden County 62

McCamey 38

Lubbock Titans 53

Floydada 52

Midland 27

Seminole 60

Seagraves 48

Ralls 43

Amarillo 65

Plainview 50

Ira 49

O"Donnell 18

Tahoka 50

Lubbock Christian 76

Patton Springs 31

Motley County 91

Ropes 65

Anton 40

Spur 44

Jayton 63

Midland Greenwood 81

Lamesa 86

SpringLake-Earth 62

New Home 92

Post 68

Morton 40

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.