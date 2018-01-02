Hoop Madness Scores: 1/2 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/2

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS

Frenship 48
Abilene Wylie 50

Farwell 30
Nazareth 66

Tatum NM 39
Whiteface 53

Lamesa 45
Abilene Cooper 32

Buena Vista 42
Dawson 45

Bovina 59
Hart 30

Grady 41
Ropes 79

New Deal 59
Petersburg 25

Sudan 58
Meadow 36

Southland 10
Crosbyton 79

Plains 27
Klondike 43

Tahoka 37
Lubbock Christian 66

Lubbock Cooper 65
Snyder 21

Estacado 54
Slaton 64

Post 29
Morton 51

Eunice 18
Seminole 43

Patton Springs 52
Motley County 30

Amarillo 62
Plainview 24

Spur 42
Jayton 56

Coronado 37
Clovis 56

Paducah 56
Valley 54

Olton 56
Tulia 50

SpringLake-Earth 23
New Home 55

BOYS

Coronado 83
Tascosa 103

Sweetwater 59
Lubbock High 72

Levelland 48
Lubbock Cooper 64

New Deal 54
Lockney 74

Estacado 65
WF Hirschi 72

Brownfield 56
Odessa Permian 85

Hale Center 39
Abernathy 41

Farwell 40
Nazareth 49

Tatum NM 75
Whiteface 44

Southland 27
Crosbyton 90

Plains 55
Klondike 51

Buena Vista 79
Dawson 55

Bovina 90
Hart 20

Sudan 39
Meadow 69

Borden County 62
McCamey 38

Lubbock Titans 53
Floydada 52

Midland 27
Seminole 60

Seagraves 48
Ralls 43

Amarillo 65
Plainview 50

Ira 49
O"Donnell 18

Tahoka 50
Lubbock Christian 76

Patton Springs  31
Motley County 91

Ropes 65
Anton 40

Spur 44
Jayton 63

Midland Greenwood 81
Lamesa 86

SpringLake-Earth 62
New Home 92

Post 68
Morton 40

