No. 18 Red Raiders shock No. 10 Kansas

The 18th-ranked Red Raiders went to Lawrence, Kansas and upset the No. 10 Jayhawks 85-73.

It's their first-ever win in Allen Fieldhouse.

The Red Raiders came out confident as Justin Gray scored their first 8 points. Texas Tech opened up a 10 point lead and led 43-32 at the half. Kansas got within 6 in the 2nd half, but Tech didn't relinquish the lead.

Keenan Evans led the way with 15. Gray, Jarrett Culver and  Norense Odiase all had 12 points.

Texas Tech moves to 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12.

Red Raiders host Kansas State Saturday at 3 p.m. with games against No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 6 West Virginia on the hoop horizon.

