No. 18 Red Raiders shock No. 10 Kansas

The NFL and the players' union have announced a series of changes to the way possible concussions are handled during games.
The 18th-ranked Red Raiders went to Lawrence, Kansas and upset the No. 10 Jayhawks 85-73.
Here's Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.
