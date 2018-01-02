Warming trend starts Wednesday

Wednesday will bring a cold start to our day on the South Plains, but it will get warmer as the week continues.

Your afternoon highs will climb to near 50 degrees for the central and western regions on Wednesday afternoon, under mostly sunny skies.

The weather pattern will remain stable into Thursday with highs still between 45-50 across all of the South Plains. A few more clouds on Thursday and Friday, but still dry for the area.

It does look like a warmer and drier area weekend for all of West Texas with afternoon highs in the 50s and mid 60s. Winds, which should be in the 10-20 mph range most of this week, will increase to 20-25 mph by Sunday and into Monday.

Just a few clouds but rain and snow are not expected to impact the region through Sunday.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.