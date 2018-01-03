Police identify 18-year-old victim in Tuesday night shooting

Police officials say officers were searching for evidence (Source: KCBD)

Officers investigating shooting at 36th and Slide Rd. after man is dropped off at hospital Tuesday night. (Source: KCBD)

A man is in serious condition after a shooting that happened Tuesday around 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, an off-duty officer working security at University Medical Center called to report a male gunshot victim with serious injuries was brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Through the initial investigation, this shooting does not appear to be random. Investigators believe the victim, 18-year-old Nicholas Davis, was in a vehicle with the suspect when he was shot.

Davis was then dropped off in the area of 5100 36th Street. An individual driving in the area noticed Davis lying on the ground and took him to UMC.

Officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting. More details will be released once additional information becomes available.

